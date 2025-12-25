New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has come a long way on the football field — and in life.

He got to realize it again recently, when he checked out his house that was decked out with Christmas lights.

In a clip Diggs shared on social media, a fake reindeer can also be seen in the front yard, adding more to the holiday spirit.

“I didn’t have all this growing up,” Diggs can be heard admitting.

Stefon Diggs appreciates being able to light up his house with Christmas decorations. "I didn't have all this growing up."

Football has indeed given Diggs a lot, and it continues to be the gift that keeps on giving for the former Maryland Terrapins star wideout.

At one point in the video, Diggs showed his neighbors' houses, which he said didn't have much in terms of Christmas decorations compared to his.

The 32-year-old Diggs surely can afford to live the life now. According to Spotrac, the 32-year-old wide receiver has career earnings in the NFL of over $155.8 million. That includes the three-year, $63.5 million contract he signed with the Patriots in March.

New England's investment in Diggs is being repaid with solid production on the field by the veteran. So far in the 2025 NFL campaign, the four-time Pro Bowler has 869 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 76 receptions and 93 targets for the Patriots, who have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs and are on the verge of winning the AFC East.

With a 12-3 record, Diggs and the Patriots can win the AFC East with a win this coming Sunday against the lowly New York Jets and a loss (or tie with) by the Buffalo Bills to the Philadelphia Eagles.