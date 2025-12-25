It will be an early vacation for the Cincinnati Bengals, as they are without a shot at joining others on a trip to the NFL playoffs. Still, Joe Burrow is trying to see as much action on the field as he can.

In Week 15's 45-21 Cincy win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Burrow played like everything is on the line, passing for 309 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 25-of-32 pass completions.

For his performance against the Dolphins, Burrow has been awarded the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

It was a nice addition to his resume, but Burrow did not seem to be too excited about the honor when asked about it in a press conference recently.

“Yeah, I played well,” the former LSU Tigers star quarterback said (h/t SleeperBengals). “Cool. I’ve done that a lot.”

Considering the circumstances, it was an understandable reaction from the former Heisman Trophy winner.

The 2025 NFL season hasn't gone in favor of Burrow and the Bengals. After a 2-0 start to the campaign. Burrow suffered a toe injury and missed nine games in a row. During that stretch, Cincinnati faded from the playoff picture, as the team lost eight of those contests.

Despite the Bengals being out of the running for the playoffs, Burrow decided to keep playing, as though he's got something to prove to himself.

What he showed in Week 16's win against Miami was also a huge individual rebound for Burrow, who had a forgettable start in Week 15's 24-0 loss at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to the Baltimore Ravens at home. In that game, Burrow completed 25 of his 39 passes with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.