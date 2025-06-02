Despite online speculation and rumors, the late Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, is not pregnant, as she used a meme with singer Rihanna to shut down the pregnancy rumors.

She took to her Instagram Stories to respond to the speculation. Bryant used a photo of Rihanna swimming in a pool with a drink in her hand and flipping the bird with the other. “Me protecting peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer,” the meme's caption read.

Vanessa Bryant on IG: "not pregnant"

Bryant followed that up with another meme with Rihanna in it shortly after her first post. The second post read, “I'm not mean, I'm just not the one.”

Then, Bryant posted a third and final image on her Instagram Stories. However, this one did not feature the iconic singer. The post read, “The only way to impress me, is by being a good person. I don't care what you have, what you wear, where you live, or what you drive. I just have deep respect for people with pure hearts and good intentions.”

It is unclear if the pregnancy rumors and having to deny being pregnant caused Vanessa Bryant to post the third message. Either way, it came shortly after the second Rihanna meme.

Is Vanessa Bryant pregnant?

No, it does not appear Bryant is pregnant. Of course, she is the widow of Kobe Bryant, who was lost in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gigi, in 2020.

Since then, Vanessa has not publicly dated anyone. She was married to Bryant from 2001 until his death in 2020, so it is understandable that she has been out of the dating game.

Together, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had four children, all of them were girls. Their fourth daughter was born in June 2019, before Kobe's death.

Vanessa Bryant is a businesswoman and philanthropist. She formed the VIVO Foundation, later renamed the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, with her late husband in 2007. She has also worked with Baby2Baby.