The Seattle Seahawks stunned the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. The NFC West foes faced off on Thursday Night Football for their second matchup of the season. It appeared the Rams would sweep the series but Seattle staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback, forcing overtime and ultimately winning 38-37.

Tom Brady moved Seattle to the top of his Week 17 power rankings in the wake of the victory. And he acknowledged that the Seahawks’ epic, 16-point TNF comeback made him a believer. “I can admit, I was a little slow to come around on this team,” Brady said, per FOX Sports: NFL. “But they’ve proven their worth, winning their fifth straight in a game-of-the-year thriller against the Rams on Thursday night.

“The only question surrounding this team might be those uniforms. Are you feeling the Oregon vibes? … I’ll keep thinking about it,” Brady added.

Seahawks clinch playoff berth with TNF walk-off win

The Seahawks unveiled their rivalry uniforms in Week 16. And fans were quick to point out that the team’s new look resembled the Oregon Ducks. But uniforms aside, Seattle made a statement against Los Angeles.

Article Continues Below

The Rams won the first meeting between the teams back in Week 11, edging out Seattle 21-19. And LA had a 30-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter on Thursday night. Then Rashid Shaheed hit a 58-yard punt return touchdown that changed everything.

The Seahawks defense stepped up, suddenly shutting down Los Angeles in the final 13 minutes of regulation. Seattle rode the momentum swing to another touchdown and tied the game on a controversial two-point conversion.

After the Rams scored on the opening possession of overtime, the Seahawks answered with a touchdown. And then Seattle won on their third successful two-point conversion of the night.

The Seahawks took a one-game lead in the division with the wild, one-point victory. And they’ll earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 and the San Francisco 49ers in the season finale.