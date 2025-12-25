For the first time in five years, Hawai'i football has a bowl game win to celebrate, and they have backup quarterback Luke Weaver to largely thank for it.

Weaver didn't see much action in Wednesday's Sheraton Hawaiʻi Bowl at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu against the California Golden Bears, but he delivered the most impactful play of the game, as the junior signal-caller threw the game-winning touchdown to senior wide receiver Nick Cenacle with just 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

With the Rainbow Warriors trailing California by three points with 1:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, Hawai'i set out to pull off a come-from-behind victory in its final drive of the contest.

However, starting quarterback and freshman Micah Alejado absorbed a hit during the drive, forcing Hawaii to go with Weaver. It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Rainbow Warriors, as Weaver showed that he had the poise under immense pressure to make the game-winning throw.

“That's what every football dreams about,” Weaver said of the stunning ending to the game, via Mitch Riberal of KHON2 News.

Meanwhile, Hawaiʻi football head coach had this to say about Weaver's end-game heroics: “That was a hell of a throw by Luke.”

California appeared to have the game in the bag when the Golden Bears went up 21-0 in the second quarter. But the Rainbow Warriors refused to go down, with Alejado leading the attack. Alejado threw for three touchdowns, including the one that put Hawaiʻi in front in the fourth quarter before California grabbed the lead back with a rushing score with 1:57 left in the final period.