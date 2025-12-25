Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s most productive young pass-catchers, but when asked to name the greatest wide receiver of all time, he responded without hesitation.

In a viral clip that is taking rounds on X, formerly Twitter, from his appearance on the Join the Lobby podcast, Nacua was asked a simple but loaded question on who he thinks is a GOAT wide receiver. Nacua pointed to a player whose career recently came to an end, offering a detailed explanation rooted in admiration and football fundamentals.

“Julio Jones. He's my favorite,” said Nacua on the podcast. “He's like the perfect mixture of like size and speed. Like he could run every route at his thing, like at his size…something about it was like, that should be the prototype for every wide receiver. If you want to have a wide receiver body, it should look like Julio Jones. He finished up with the Eagles, prime Julio like 2016 when the Patriots had that comeback win, Julio Jones probably would have won Super Bowl MVP if the Patriots didn't win like he was balling in that game.”

Nacua’s comments reflect how Jones influenced an entire generation of receivers. Drafted sixth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2011 after a bold trade up, Jones went on to craft a 13-year career defined by dominance, durability at his peak, and matchup-proof production.

His rare combination of size, speed, and route-running precision made him nearly impossible to defend, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and five All-Pro honors, including two first-team nods.

Jones retired in April 2025, leaving behind strong records with 914 receptions and recorded 13,703 receiving yards, while finishing with a whopping 66 touchdowns throughout his glorious career.

Nacua, meanwhile, is building a resume of his own. He has posted 114 receptions for 1,592 yards and eight touchdowns this season, including a massive Thursday night performance of 12 catches for 225 yards and two scores in a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

As Nacua continues to evolve into a centerpiece of the Rams’ offense, his reverence for Julio Jones offers a glimpse into the standard he’s chasing — and the legacy he hopes to one day approach.