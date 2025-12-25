The Philadelphia 76ers have added former first-round pick MarJon Beauchamp on a two-way contract, waiving rookie guard Hunter Sallis to create the opening, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. Philadelphia made the roster move after a 114-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Beauchamp, 25, was selected 24th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. In three NBA seasons, he has appeared in 135 regular-season games with the Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and New York Knicks. Over that span, he has averaged 4.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in approximately 11 minutes per game.

His NBA role diminished after his first two seasons with Milwaukee, and the team traded him to Los Angeles in February 2025 in a deal that sent Kevin Porter Jr. to Milwaukee. Beauchamp appeared in three games for the Clippers before the team waived him in March, then spent time on a two-way deal with New York.

The Sixers first brought Beauchamp into the organization on an Exhibit 10 contract during the 2025 preseason, later retaining his G League rights after waiving him. He joined the Delaware Blue Coats, where his production significantly exceeded his NBA numbers. In seven appearances across the G League Tip-Off Tournament and Winter Showcase, Beauchamp averaged 20.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while posting a .500 field-goal percentage, 45.2 percent from three-point range, and 93.3 percent from the free-throw line. Other stretches with Delaware saw him average as many as 26.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Beauchamp also boosted his profile internationally by representing Team USA in qualifying games for the 2027 FIBA World Cup. In two games against Nicaragua, he scored a combined 50 points on 18-of-26 shooting, including 9-of-14 from three-point range, while adding six assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 50 total minutes. Those performances set a Team USA record for points in a two-game qualifying window.

The 76ers will now deploy Beauchamp as their third two-way player alongside Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker, both of whom have logged meaningful rotation minutes this season. Philadelphia has already used 58 of its allotted two-way active games, carrying only 14 standard contracts, a factor that limits how often Beauchamp can dress. Based on timing, his personal availability is projected at around 30 to 32 NBA games.

Meanwhile, Sallis, 22, appeared in seven games for the Sixers after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NBA Draft. He averaged 12.2 points per game in the G League while shooting 38.5 percent overall and 18.8 percent from three. With the switch, the 76ers add a 6-foot-7 wing with NBA experience and strong recent production, continuing their active use of two-way contracts as a roster-management asset.