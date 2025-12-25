Jason Kelce is getting real on the cost of fame.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star spoke to the Wall Street Journal about how his fame has affected his family's spending time together in public. Jason is married to Kylie Kelce, and they have four daughters together.

“You know, I’m all over television, and my face, in particular, is much more out there,” he told the publication. “In a lot of ways, going out into public is much different for not just me but my wife, my whole family. But we really do try to live as much of a normal life as we can, which is increasingly becoming harder. We’re finding ways to get it done. We go to Disney World and we’re still walking around. We might take a few more pictures in certain areas.”

While Jason did not mention his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and superstar Taylor Swift as the cause for the extra eyeballs on his family, it's no coincidence that Travis' high-profile relationship is steadily getting attention alongside the brothers' projects. Jason and Travis' New Heights podcast has also gotten more popular over the last couple of years with guests such as George Clooney, LeBron James, Erin Andrews, Caitlin Clark, and Swift herself have been on the show. Besides making an appearance on New Heights over the summer, Jason does not speak on the details of their romance.

“We’ve tried to keep a lot of that out of the relationship. I just enjoy her being my brother’s soon-to-be wife, and aunt to my kids, and we try to leave that relationship where it should be, there,” he said.

Travis and Swift have been dating for two years and in August the three-time Super Bowl champion proposed.

Jason praised his future sister-in-law for all of her accomplishments and shared how impressed he is with her.

“But yeah, watching her operate, watching her savviness in getting her entire music catalogue back, watching how she has toured the globe while also writing an entire new album, the level at which she takes control over a lot of different aspects but also allowing people to be experts in their own right, I think that a lot of that stuff is fun to watch,” Jason concluded.