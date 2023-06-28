The Boston Celtics were quite busy before and during the 2023 NBA Draft. They ended up moving themselves into the first-round of the action as a result of their blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis trade, swapping the 35th overall pick for the 25th overall pick. Suddenly, the draft had a bit of intrigue for the Celtics and their fans.

Boston didn't end up trading up in the draft like some folks expected them to, and actually ended up pulling off a series of trades back down the board, picking up a handful of future second round picks in the process. When all was said and done, the C's ended up making only one pick, which ended up being Jordan Walsh, a small-forward out of Arkansas.

It's fair to be a bit upset with the Celtics continually trading back in the draft, rather than trying to add an immediate impact player to their rotation. But when taking a look at all the moves Boston made on the night, it's clear that the addition of Walsh will likely end up being the best move the C's made during the 2023 NBA Draft.

Celtics best draft move: Selecting Jordan Walsh

The Celtics had been preparing themselves to make a selection at the 35th overall pick for quite some time, so it wasn't not totally surprising to see that they moved back into the second round after picking up the 25th overall pick in the Porzingis deal. In the process, Boston got a prospect they liked in Walsh, and a ton of second round picks for the future that could be used in another deal down the line.

For the 2023-24 season, Walsh likely won't make an immediate impact with Boston. Walsh showed a lot of promise during his first and only season at Arkansas (7.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 0.9 APG, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%) but it's clear he has a lot of room to grow. This isn't a pick that the C's are going to expect to pan out immediately; Walsh needs time to develop and grow.

There are things in Walsh's game that are already NBA-ready to an extent. Walsh is an energetic, versatile defender who can hold his own, regardless of who he finds himself matched up against. Walsh has a high motor and a tendency to make hustle plays, which is something the Celtics need after trading away their leader in the hustle department in Marcus Smart.

However, Walsh's offensive game is very unpolished. He can get points when he's open, but he's not going to be a guy who can create open looks for himself. With that in mind, Walsh's three-point shooting needs to improve drastically in order for him to have a career in the NBA, because he's going to have to do something on offense to keep himself on the floor.

The key for Walsh is going to be for him to find some sort of consistency on offense, because he has the length and mentality to be a disruptive defender for Boston if he can stay on the floor. Walsh can score on the interior, but going up against NBA-level bigs is a lot easier said than done. His development moving forward will be worth keeping a close eye on.

Beyond just the addition of Walsh, Boston did well to nab some extra draft picks in the process. It's certainly not the flashy move fans were looking for after moving up the board, but realistically speaking, that already happened with the Porzingis deal. The Celtics have holes on their roster that still need to be addressed, but getting a work-in-progress prospect while adding more picks is never a bad idea.

What Boston does with those picks, though, will help provide a final grade for their draft workings. It feels like general manager Brad Stevens has another big move he's looking at in which these picks could end up being on the move. The Celtics certainly aren't going to make every one of these selections, which is why it is so noteworthy to see Stevens hoarding second-rounders like it's his job right now.

Whatever ends up happening, though, you can't get overly upset with the Celtics game plan during the 2023 NBA Draft. Yes, it would have been nice to see them try to add an NBA-ready contributor at the 25th spot, or move up to get someone who fits the bill, but there's no sense in forcing moves that aren't there. Boston took a guy they were comfortable with in Walsh, and while the return likely won't be immediate, it's safe to say that the pick and the ensuing moves around it could end up being viewed in a much better light in the future.