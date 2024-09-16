As an alum who's no stranger to his alma mater, Celtics champion guard Derrick White is a fan of Colorado football. He made an appearance alongside his Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown last season. This year, he was honored at homecoming, where Colorado beat North Dakota State 31-26 in Week 1. However, plans went awry when White ventured to Colorado State's Canvas Stadium over the weekend and found himself in a fight behind the end zone.

White received a backhanded slap before he was pulled away from the melee but attempted to get a lick in. Someone in the video does an excellent job keeping him away from the fight. Then, White is seen slowly walking toward the crowd, trying to pull guys away from the group of individuals pushing and shoving one another, but still had choice words for the opposing side of fans chirping back at the NBA veteran.

A video of the fight was posted on Monday to X, formerly Twitter, per TMZ Sports.

Derrick White gets hero's treatment at Colorado Football game

After capturing his first championship in the 2024 NBA Finals, Celtics' Derrick White has had a busy offseason during the summer. As a late addition, White replaced Kawhi Leonard on Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympics and earned his first gold medal when the U.S. beat France 98-87 in the final round. Then, White signed a whopping five-year, $315 million extension with the Celtics.

During Colorado football's homecoming game, White's alma mater honored the seven-year veteran by flashing highlights of the Celtics champion before honoring him with a standing ovation for his accomplishments over the past three months. The All-NBA Defensive Second Team recipient joined superstar Jayson Tatum, the 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics' starting lineup, in all receiving multiyear extensions over the past year.