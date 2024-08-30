Boston Celtics guard and Colorado native Derrick White has had an eventful offseason. Coming off an NBA championship, White also won Olympic gold with Team USA at the Paris games. Likewise, on Thursday, White made a triumphant homecoming to his home state of Colorado by watching Deion Sanders' Colorado Football defeat North Dakota State 31-26, thanks to elite performances by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

During the game, Colorado Football honored the Derrick White by flashing highlights of the Celtics guard's stint with Team USA and giving him a standing ovation.

The state of Colorado football

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter paced the team in their narrow win over North Dakota, who were four yards away from grabbing a primetime upset win. Still, both players showed their potential as projected Top-5 NFL draft picks. Sanders completed 26 of 34 passes for 445 yards, while Hunter had seven catches for 132 yards.

This promising start of the season, though, might not mean much in the long-term. Last season, Colorado Football won their first game against TCU, but ultimately finished last place in the Pac-12 with a 4-8 record.

Still, coach Prime never wavered from his belief in his team.

“I'd be an idiot to sit over here and not tell you we plan on winning. I don't know who sits down and says they don't plan on winning. You've got to be an idiot to say that,” Sanders said.

The Celtics guard comes home

Meanwhile, Derrick White is in a good position. Not only is he coming into the new season with a ring and Olympic gold medal, he is also poised to win another championship. The Celtics' 2024 title team is relatively intact, locking Jayson Tatum into a five-year $315 million extension. A year prior, Finals MVP Jaylen Brown also signed a five-year, $304 million supermax.

Last season's acquisitions Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis should also continue contributing to the team, barring a comedown after the high of winning a championship. The Celtics should also rely on Derrick White's two-way versatility to lift them in games.

While it may not be a blockbuster move, the Celtics also signed Lonnie Walker IV to a one-year deal, boosting their bench firepower. The former Lakers swingman has proven himself to be a dynamic playoff scorer during the Lakers' Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 second round.

The Celtics deserve to feel confident in their roster, though it remains to be seen whether they can fend off recently upgraded Eastern Conference contenders.

For one, the Philadelphia 76ers may try to overwhelm them with pure offense thanks to the Big Three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. Likewise, the New York Knicks, with Mikal Bridges, might have enough agile bodies to bother the Celtics' two Jays and put up a ton of points on the other end.