Boston Celtics big man Al Horford is happy to take on whatever role the team needs him to play every night.

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics improved to an impressive 9-2 on the young 2023-24 NBA season with a road win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Although Boston was shorthanded in this one, playing without starters Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics were able to overcome a series of Sixers runs en route to the road victory.

Sliding into the starting lineup in place of Porzingis was veteran center Al Horford, who has normally been coming off of the bench this season after generally starting contests for the Celtics most of last year.

After the game, Horford spoke on his malleability in the Celtics' rotation and why he has no problems being a Swiss Army Knife of sorts.

“The only difference is just starting or not starting,” said Horford, per CLNS Media Boston Sports Network. “But besides that, I feel like that's kind of been what I do for the most part. If I have to guard on the perimeter, if I have to guard in the post, create energy in different ways, shoot threes, get to the basket, just different things. I'm trying to do whatever I can to help our group.”

Horford's versatility has been a large part of the Celtics' success over the last two seasons, each of which culminated in deep playoff runs for Boston. At 37 years old, Horford may not be as spry as he once was during his previous tenure with the Celtics in the mid-2010's, but his veteran leadership, perimeter shooting, and all around versatility make Boston that much more dangerous.