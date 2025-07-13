The difference between retooling and rebuilding can be deceptive. After moves that may have indicated a full teardown in the eyes of some, the Boston Celtics might be a destination for one of the NBA’s most dangerous point guards.

According to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, Jayson Tatum has been attempting to recruit former Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard to Boston.

“Damian Lillard remains a free agent but is considering his options, and the Celtics are indeed one of them,” Washburn wrote.

“The nine-time All-Star is in no hurry to sign, but the Celtics are interested in a multi-year deal that would allow him to return fully healthy from his torn Achilles for the 2026-27 season in a Celtics uniform along with a healed Tatum for a title run.”

“According to NBA sources, Tatum has been active in recruiting Lillard to Boston, and the market for the point guard is limited because his injury will prevent him from likely playing most of next season. Lillard sustained his injury on April 27, 15 days prior to Tatum’s injury.”

Lillard was waived by the Bucks in order to acquire free agent center Myles Turner. The nine-time All-Star will likely be out for the majority of next season, but could be a major addition two years from now alongside both Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics’ recent choices to trade Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday hinted at a rebuild that could take longer than a year and change. The team might still be competitive this season while Tatum recovers, but it is unlikely that they will contend for a title.

A potential Lillard signing would change the team’s outlook. Tatum, Brown, and Lillard could form a deadly offense that would give opposing teams fits.

It is also possible that such a signing would encourage Brad Stevens and the rest of Boston’s front office to look for more defensive-minded players who could complement the three stars.

The Celtics recently signed former Minnesota Timberwolves center Luke Garza to a two-year deal, but they could look for reinforcements after this season.

Boston may fly under the radar this upcoming campaign, but it might only be a pit stop on the way towards another NBA Finals run.