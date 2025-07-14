Trade rumors continue to surround Anfernee Simons even after he landed on the Boston Celtics roster. Brad Stevens is making sure that is not the case this summer.

The Celtics acquired Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday. It's a move that sees the team get younger in the backcourt but maintain a lot of talent as Stevens expressed that during a July 14 edition of NBA on ESPN.

“Well he’s 26 years old and he’s averaged 20 a game for three straight years. Which maybe people in New England or people in the East Coast don't see as many Portland games late at night, right, that aren't on League Pass. But I think that he's a guy that can really score the ball. I think he's one of the best shooters in the league. He is one of the best tough shot makers in the league. Just a really good player,” Stevens said at the 4:35 mark.

“The whole goal of being in my position in Boston or playing in Boston, or coaching in Boston, is to compete for championships. And that’s what you always want to be and that’s ultimately going to be our north star as we again retool this thing.”

What lies ahead for Brad Stevens, Celtics

It's clear that Brad Stevens sees plenty of potential with how Anfernee Simons can fit on the Celtics roster.

Boston has been aggressive in adjusting its team throughout the offseason. They moved on from Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, star players who played huge roles in helping the squad win the 2024 NBA title. However, they had to part ways due to the severe penalties of the second apron.

This puts the Celtics in an intriguing situation next season, especially with Jayson Tatum likely being out for the season. Boston will want to maintain a status of title contention when healthy, but their current condition shows that they will have to go through plenty of ups and downs in the 2025-26 season.