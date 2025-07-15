With limited roster spots at stake, players in the NBA Summer League can get highly intense at times. Just ask the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

On Monday, Celtics forward Jordan Walsh was ejected from the game at Cox Pavilion in Nevada after shoving Heat guard Pelle Larsson in the second quarter. He was assessed with his second technical foul and was promptly thrown out.

The 21-year-old Walsh was having a strong performance prior to the ejection. He ended up with 13 points on 5-of-8 field goals, three rebounds, and a steal in just 10 minutes.

Walsh regretted his action, calling it a “dumb decision,” according to The Athletic's Jay King.

King also reported that Walsh got a message of support from Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

“Jordan Walsh said as soon as he got to the locker room, he had a text from Joe Mazzulla,” posted King. “The coach told Walsh he loved the ejection.”

Walsh, who won a ring with the Celtics in 2024, understood the assignment, at least in the eyes of Mazzulla. The 37-year-old coach can be eccentric at times, and liking his player's ejection in an exhibition game isn't out of character.

It would be curious to know if Celtics general manager and new team owner Bill Chisholm had the same view as Mazzulla. They witnessed the altercation courtside after Walsh shoved Larsson into them, albeit unconsciously.

With star Jayson Tatum sidelined for an extended period due to an Achilles injury, Walsh could get more playing time next season if he remains on the roster. Last year, he only averaged 7.8 minutes per outing.

The Celtics suffered their first loss in the summer tournament after bowing to the Heat, 100-96. Larsson led the scoring for Miami with 24 points on top of six assists.

Boston's next assignment is against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.