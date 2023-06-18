For NBA legend Bill Walton, there's no doubt in his mind that Danny Ainge should be in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ainge has been more popular over the past two decades or so as a shrewd exec who was the architect of the Boston Celtics' 2008 championship team. However, many may have forgotten that he's also a one-time NBA champion as a player and even a one-time All-Star–back in 1987-88 when he averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 81 games with Boston.

Of course Walton hasn't forgotten Ainge's impact and contributions, which is why he can't believe it that the NBA exec has yet to get the call from the Hall of Fame.

“He was a critical component and I’m shocked and dismayed that Danny Ainge is not in the Basketball Hall of Fame,” Walton said on Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson's radio show.

Bill Walton played with Danny Ainge for a few seasons with the Celtics, and they were teammates when they won the championship in 1986. So if there's anyone who can attest to Ainge's Hall of Fame credentials as a player, it's Walton.

Ainge has also won NBA Executive of the Year in 2008, and while he hasn't received similar accolades since then, he continues to make an impact on the teams he's on. He's currently serving as an executive for the Utah Jazz, with his biggest moves yet being the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades that put the Salt Lake City franchise in a good position to rebuild.