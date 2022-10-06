Blake Griffin already endearing himself to Jayson Tatum, Celtics teammates after hilarious troll job

Blake Griffin’s days in the NBA, if he continues down the path he has been on in recent years, are numbered. However, as his good buddy DeAndre Jordan would know, being a great teammate and friend goes a long way towards securing an NBA roster spot. And Griffin is already lifting the vibes in the Boston Celtics locker room, not even a week after he was signed.

The Celtics found themselves in a hotly-contested preseason tilt against the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics led 109-108 with less than 30 seconds to go, but the Raptors had possession of the ball. DJ Wilson proceeded to shoot an airball, which Celtics two-way forward Mfiondu Kabengele allowed to sail out of bounds. A timeout was soon called by the Celtics to advance the ball, which prompted Griffin to begin his shenanigans on the sideline.

As Kabengele made his way towards the bench, Blake Griffin hilariously came over and bamboozled the 25-year old big man, telling him that he had made a crucial mistake and that the ball went out of bounds off of him. Kabengele reacted vociferously, adamant that he was not guilty of such a blunder. This then prompted laughs from everyone on the Celtics bench, from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to Al Horford, who had to reassure Kabengele that he, indeed, was in the clear.

Mfiondu Kabengele looked like he was fighting for his life out there after Griffin’s troll job, and in a sense, he is. He’s battling tooth and nail just to establish himself as a rotation player, and a crucial late-game error like that surely won’t do anything to help in his quest. Kabengele ended up posting only four points in 13 minutes of action, and the Celtics ended up losing the game, 125-119, in overtime.

Blake Griffin is one player that Kabengele hopes to usurp in the Celtics rotation. Signed to a fully guaranteed one-year deal, Griffin should soak up some minutes in the frontcourt after the injuries to Danilo Gallinari and Robert Williams III. The 33-year old former dunk contest champion will be eager to show that he’s still got game, in addition to his penchant for jokes.