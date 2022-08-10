Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social media and voiced his displeasure, simply writing “Smh”.

With his future evidently uncertain in Beantown, Brad Stevens and the front office have constantly kept in communication with the guard. Via The Boston Globe:

“When Brown’s name first appeared in Durant trade rumors a couple of weeks ago, the Celtics star tweeted “smh” (shaking my head), an apparent sign of frustration.

But a league source said Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and coach Ime Udoka communicate with Brown “all the time” and have kept him in the loop, adding that Brown seems to understand the situation.”

Brown has to understand that when a player like KD becomes available, everyone is going to try and pounce. While he did play a key part in helping the Celtics get to the NBA Finals, he’s not untouchable. This is a business. The only players who are truly not going anywhere on this roster are Jayson Tatum and Smart, the reigning DPOY.

Whether Brown stays put or not, there will be no bad blood between the two sides. The C’s gave him the chance to live out a dream in the NBA and he rewarded the organization with lots of consistency. A Durant trade is by no means a guarantee though, so we could certainly see him back at the TD Garden by the time October rolls around. Only time will tell.