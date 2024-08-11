In a thrilling display of basketball excellence, Team USA’s men’s basketball team – the favorites – clinched a 98-87 victory over France to secure their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The game, held at the 2024 Paris Olympics, not only marked a significant achievement for the team but also captivated viewers around the globe, drawing television ratings that haven’t been seen in nearly three decades.

According to sports media analyst Richard Deitsch, the gold medal game averaged 19.5 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Olympic basketball game since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The game’s viewership peaked at a staggering 22.7 million during the final moments between 5:00 and 5:15 p.m. ET, reflecting the intense interest in what was billed as a battle for the ages.

This record viewership is a testament to the star power of Team USA, which featured basketball legends LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, and the growing global interest in the sport, particularly in a game that pitted established American superstars against rising international talent like France’s Victor Wembanyama.

A historic game – Team USA vs France

The game itself was a showcase of some of the most storied names in basketball. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant combined for 53 points, leading Team USA to victory and cementing their legacies as some of the greatest to ever play the game.

Curry’s clutch shooting in the final quarter, where he drained three consecutive three-pointers, put the game out of reach for France and effectively sealed the win for the Americans.

For LeBron James, this victory marked yet another milestone in an illustrious career, adding a third Olympic gold medal to his collection. Durant, often referred to as the “Slim Reaper,” was as lethal as ever, scoring from all over the court and reminding everyone why he’s considered one of the best scorers in the history of the sport.

Meanwhile, Curry, who many regard as the greatest shooter of all time, put on a shooting clinic that will be remembered for years to come.

On the other side of the court, France’s Victor Wembanyama continued to make his case as the future of basketball. The 7-foot-4 phenom, who has been drawing comparisons to some of the greatest big men in NBA history, finished with 26 points, showcasing a skill set that has the basketball world buzzing.

Wembanyama’s performance, though not enough to secure the gold, proved that he is ready to challenge the established order and may soon become the face of international basketball.

Guerschon Yabusele, another standout for France, added 20 points, including a memorable dunk over LeBron James that briefly energized the French crowd. Despite their best efforts, however, France could not overcome the experience and firepower of Team USA.

The matchup between Team USA and France was filled with memorable moments. The Americans jumped out to an early lead, buoyed by strong performances from their big three. By halftime, Team USA had built a comfortable advantage, but France, led by Wembanyama and Yabusele, refused to go quietly. In the third quarter, France mounted a comeback, cutting the lead to single digits and setting the stage for a tense final period.

But just as France seemed poised to make a run, Curry took over, hitting back-to-back-to-back three-pointers that sent the crowd at Bercy Arena into a frenzy and effectively ended any hope of a French upset. The final buzzer sounded with Team USA up 98-87, and the American players celebrated on the court, knowing they had just delivered a performance for the ages.

This victory for Team USA not only reinforces their dominance in international basketball but also boosts the sport’s global profile. The record-breaking viewership numbers are a clear indication of basketball’s growing appeal, particularly in the Olympic context where national pride and the sport’s biggest stars collide.

As the dust settles on the 2024 Paris Olympics, the legacy of this Team USA squad is secure. Their win over France, in front of millions of viewers, not only adds another gold medal to the U.S. collection but also enhances the legend of the team’s veteran stars.

For the millions who tuned in, this game will be remembered as a classic, a testament to the enduring appeal of Olympic basketball and the unmatched talent of those who take part in it.