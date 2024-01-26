Reggie Miller believes that Boston Celtics Swiss army knife guard Derrick White should be an All-Star reserve.

Derrick White and the Boston Celtics had a successful Thursday evening, registering a 143-110 road win over their Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat. The game marked the first time Boston had played in Miami since White's heroic game-winner in Game 6 of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, and the Celtics were able to avenge their eventual loss in that series with a big win on Thursday.

The game was broadcast on TNT, and one of the commentators in the booth was former Indiana Pacers guard Reggie Miller. Earlier in the day, the NBA All-Star starters had been announced, opening up the opportunity for pundits in the media such as Miller to cast their ballots for who they believe should be on the reserves, which will be announced soon.

Miller took the opportunity to do so on Thursday's telecast, and making his way onto the ballot was none other than Derrick White himself.

Reggie Miller's All-Star reserve predictions for the East: ⭐Jalen Brunson

⭐Tyrese Maxey

⭐Donovan Mitchell

⭐Derrick White

⭐Bam Adebayo

⭐Paolo Banchero

⭐Paolo Banchero

⭐Jaylen Brown Thoughts?

Joining White on the list was fellow Celtics star Jaylen Brown, while forward Jayson Tatum had already made the cut as a starter earlier in the night. Several big names were missing from Miller's ballot, including perhaps most notably Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

Miller's inclusion of White would seem to indicate a belief that role players on elite teams deserve All-Star nods over superstar players on bad ones. White indeed fills in the very few gaps that exist on Boston's roster and is capable of going on scoring tirades on occasion (although it's worth noting that he's usually seeing one of the weaker defenders in the opposition's starting lineup).

Reserves will be announced later this month.