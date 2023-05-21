A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Is Taylor Swift being so casually cruel to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics? One Reddit user did a little bit of a deep dive into Swift’s The Eras Tour schedule and connected it to the trend of teams losing in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Based on the trend that Mattmo831 discovered, the Celtics are doomed to lose to the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

“Two things are happening right now at the same exact time. The NBA Playoff’s and Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. But what some people don’t know, is Taylor has been choosing the loser of each round of the eastern conference matchups to play in their city while their team goes up in flames and loses,” Mattmo831 said in the intro of his post.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mattmo831 pointed out that Taylor Swift made stops in Philadelphia during the second-round series between the Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, which, of course, the Sixers lost. And then there was also the loss of the Heat to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-in Tournament. During that time, Swift was in Florida to play shows at the Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What’s worrisome for the Celtics is that Swift is currently in Massachusetts, as she is scheduled to play at Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots, this Sunday.

While there is a narrative to be made that Taylor Swift is playing the role of an anti-hero to the Celtics, Boston knows it can’t blame the singer for the blank space on the team’s win count in the series versus the Heat.