A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have done it again. The Heat stole Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night to the tune of a 123-116 score. At this point, nothing that Butler does on the court should surprise Heat and NBA fans given the success he’s already had in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean what he did versus the Celtics was not exceptional. It was glorious — and Twitter is letting everyone know about it.

“That’s 35 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists & 6 steals in 43 minutes for the best player in the series and in the entire Eastern Conference playoffs, Playoff Jimmy Butler,” Nick Wright said after being left stunned by the Heat star’s exploits at TD Garden.

“Jimmy Butler is 7 wins away from passing Steph on the all-time list IMO,” @BarryOnHere tweeted.

“doubling jimmy butler and not doubling jimmy butler are both always the wrong answer,” chimed @WorldWideWob.

When it was all said and done in Game 1, Butler had collected a total of 35 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field to go with seven assists, five rebounds, and six steals in 43 minutes of floor duty. Butler was as disruptive on defense as he was effective on offense. Although he shot below 50 percent from the field, he made up for his field-goal misses by going 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

Butler is trouble and the Celtics don’t have a reason to question that.

More reactions to the first episode of the Jimmy Butler Show in the ECF:

Jimmy Butler in TD Garden pic.twitter.com/z72QMNVGnk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 18, 2023

JIMMY BUTLER I OWE YOU AN APOLOGY pic.twitter.com/liW2AFOkry — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 18, 2023

Celtics fans watching Jimmy Butler take game 1 on their home floor pic.twitter.com/7NNmhFjJLq — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 18, 2023

JIMMY BUTLER BEATS THE SHOT CLOCK BUZZER FOR THREE 🤯 He’s up to 34 points on the night 🔥pic.twitter.com/V97hoRgRc3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023