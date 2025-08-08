PROVIDENCE — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum still has a lot of work to do before he's back on the court, but he's shown progress in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles. Nowhere was that more apparent than in Providence on Thursday morning, as the 2024 NBA champion walked around the Manton Heights neighborhood without a boot or crutch in sight.

While constantly rehabbing from such an untimely injury is enough to put anybody in a bad mood, Tatum was all smiles. That's because he was among a sizable crowd of Celtics fans who were eager to be near their franchise player in any capacity. Kids, adults, and media members alike followed Tatum as he — along with Celtics head coach and Rhode Island native Joe Mazzullahelped break ground on a new early education center that'll open in 2026.

Tatum wasn't walking as he naturally would, yet he still managed to traverse the streets and stairs of Manton Heights well in one of his first public appearances since his significant surgery in late May.

Celtics President Rich Gotham was pleased to see Tatum in good health, and he told the press that each day is a step in the right direction for the 27-year-old.

“He's gone from walking around in a boot and just kind of wiggling his toes as a rehab to, as you see him today, he's walking around a little more freely,” Gotham said. “That's obviously very encouraging to all of us at the Celtics. He's such a special guy, such a special player, but also a special person.”

Article Continues Below

For the last six seasons, Tatum has led the C's in scoring while earning six straight All-Star nods. He's also barely missed any games, playing in 585 regular season contests over the last eight years while averaging 34.5 minutes per outing.

He's not accustomed to being injured, so this Achilles setback is undoubtedly the biggest obstacle he's faced in his NBA career. While that is quite daunting for somebody who's practically played basketball nonstop since childhood, Tatum will have Boston's medical staff, his teammates, and all of Celtics Nation behind him.

Thursday was the perfect representation of that, as Rhode Islanders cheered him on everywhere he went. Gotham mentioned that the Celtics' practice facility is an encouraging environment for Tatum, too. Albeit a quieter one in comparison to the enthusiastic kids of Manton Heights, who were literally counting down the seconds until they could see their favorite player.

“So, we're just all in his court, rooting for him to get back, come back,” Gotham stated. “And seeing him progress — it's funny, when you go out to our practice facility, like, ‘Oh, he's walking today. He doesn't have a boot on today!' Little milestones in what's a pretty grueling process for him, but it's great to see him out at something like this and giving back to the community.”

In Tatum's absence, the Celtics will likely fail to record their third 60-win season in a row. How far they fall from their typical standard of success remains to be seen, but, just like those kids from Providence, the Celtics will be counting down the seconds until their go-to guy is back on the court again.

More Boston Celtics News
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens before their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden.
The real reason Celtics traded Georges Niang to JazzBrett Siegel ·
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.
What Celtics’ Jayson Tatum said about injury rehab during Patriots visitRishav Bhat ·
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.
2 way-too-early Boston Celtics trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonRishav Bhat ·
Jayson Tatum laughing next to Derrick White
Celtics’ Derrick White jokes about why Jayson Tatum doesn’t ‘respect’ himDaniel Donabedian ·
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first quarter at the TD Garden.
Did Trae Young hint at possibly joining Celtics one day?Jackson Stone ·
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) reacts after making a three-point basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at the TD Garden.
Celtics’ Derrick White sacrificed expensive Mexico birthday trip for OlympicsJulian Ojeda ·