The Boston Celtics have made multiple frantic moves to keep themselves financially healthy in the absence of Jayson Tatum, who is recovering from an Achilles injury. The offseason overhaul has seen the departure of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis alongside multiple cap-conscious acquisitions.

However, can Tatum be back before the expected timeline, which is currently the start of the 2026-27 NBA season? According to his recent appearances at a joint Patriots-Commanders practice in Foxboro, maybe.

The player offered a brief but optimistic update on his Achilles rehab, drawing attention as he walked without a boot or limp, nearly three months after suffering the injury in Game 4 of the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals. Though he did not speak to the media, Tatum told Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye he’s “getting better.” per Boston Herald.

One scout was reportedly “shocked to see how well he was moving,” and Tatum’s appearance on the field wearing only a supportive brace added visual confirmation to the encouraging news. The 26-year-old attended the final 90 minutes of Wednesday’s two-hour practice alongside Celtics staffers Nick Sang and Bred Hampton, standing throughout and interacting with players and fans.

A video shared by Patriots PR staffer Alexandra Francisco showed him walking comfortably well ahead of timeline. Of course, this does not mean that the player is confirmed to return ahead of the expected date.

Brad Stevens only recently emphasized a cautious approach, stating in June that “baby steps” were the focus and that Tatum’s full readiness would be prioritized over rushing back. Stevens added that Tatum had “progressed great,” but the Celtics are expected to continue monitoring his progress.

The 27-year-old is coming off a dominant season where he averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game. It will be interesting to see how quickly the player can return, with no official statement yet confirming that he is ahead of schedule.