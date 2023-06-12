We all know that Jimmy Butler is not the type who cherishes individual awards. The Miami Heat star made that abundantly clear when he decided to give away his Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy shortly after bagging the coveted award. At this point, there's no denying that Butler is simply all about the team.

So much so, that the six-time All-Star has come out with a rather disrespectful take on potentially being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Given the heights he's reached throughout his illustrious career, it's no surprise that there's now some buzz surrounding his potential inclusion in the most prestigious basketball honor there is. For his part, though, the Heat talisman made it clear that he simply does not care about it:

“Honestly speaking, could care less,” Butler said. “If we're being brutally honest, if I was selected to the Hall of Fame, I'm not going (to attend the ceremony).”

Butler then pointed out that he just doesn't have very high regard for any individual honor out there:

“It's an individual thing,” he said. “I'm not for the individual type stuff. I'm really not. I'm a team guy.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Even NBA TV host Jared Greenberg was shocked by Butler's bold claim. He even gave Butler a chance to clear up his statement by offering him an out. Greenberg asked if Butler could potentially change his mind many years from now once the dust has settled on his career. Instead of taking the opportunity to back down a bit, Butler decided to double down on his statement:

“No. I don't wanna go,” Butler reiterated. “I'm not worried about the Hall of Fame. I promise you. It's an honor, it is, but I could care less. … I mean that too, by the way.”

Jared Greenberg: “What do you think [about the Hall of Fame]?” Jimmy Butler: “Don’t care.” JG: “You don’t care whether you’re a Hall of Famer?” JB: “No I don’t.” Jimmy Butler has ZERO interest in being inducted into the Hall of Fame 🤣 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/JgZPHoiB2T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

This statement will clearly have an impact on the voters many years from now when they're deciding on Jimmy Butler's Hall of Fame induction — assuming it ever comes to that point. Then again, Butler has gone back on his word in the past, so it's very much possible that he will be singing a different tune at that point in time.