Amid an uncertain future for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard got some advice from Hall of Fame player Kevin Garnett about what his next move should be. Garnett said on his show KG Certified that Lillard should team up with another superstar and allow himself to grow as a player.

“[Damian Lillard's] value is a lot greater to me than where he's at now,” Garnett said. “It's that prideful, ‘I've done this work, I made this house, I built it.' It's time to leave this house and go build another one.”

Rumors have come out over the last couple of years that Lillard's time with the Blazers is coming to an end. Those rumors may be finally coming true this offseason though as his loyalty could be running out.

Lillard has spent his entire 11-year career with the Blazers and has always been their best player. Garnett's message seems to suggest that he should find another star that is of equal value or better than him, which is hard to find considering Lillard is one of the best players in the league.

Garnett went through a similar situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves before joining fellow Hall of Fame players Paul Pierce and Ray Allen on the Boston Celtics. The three won a championship together and Garnett suggests that spending time off the court with one another made him a better player.

Damian Lillard has remained loyal to the Blazers through some rough years as of late. Whether his time in Portland is over or not remains to be seen, but Lillard will likely play wherever he wants to play next season.