My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Celtics collapse in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat has seen them get trolled pretty hard in recent days, and unsurprisingly, Draymond Green on the Golden State Warriors has been part of the crowd. After the Warriors beat the Celtics in the Finals last year, Green has largely opted to keep on rubbing salt in Boston’s wounds.

However, in the middle of his trolling of the C’s, Green opted to hand out some real advice to the team after another disappointing playoff result. Many fans are calling for the team to break up their current core after crashing out of the postseason again, but Green believes that would be a foolish decision, and explained why he thinks Boston needs to keep their team together.

"When you find some guys you can get there with, then you have to find pieces that can get it done…You don't figure it out by abandoning everything that you've had." Draymond Green on the Celtics 🗣 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/rXrnYaXKhQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

The Celtics have made it to the ECF in five of the past seven years, but they only have one Finals appearence and no rings to show for it. Unsurprisingly, the team and their fans are getting frustrated with the lack of results, leading to calls for the current squad to be broken up this offseason. But according to Green, that would be a foolish decision for the C’s.

Green certainly knows what it takes to win a championship in the NBA, and it is worth noting that it also took the Warriors a bit of time to establish themselves as a perennial championship threat before they won their first title in 2015. While they haven’t won yet, maybe the same thing could happen to the Celtics, which is why Green is advising them to not make any rash decisions after another crushing postseason defeat.