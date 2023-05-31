A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Thanks to his heroics throughout the series, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler was awarded the Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player. There was some talk, however, that Heat stud Caleb Martin should have won over Jimmy. As a matter of fact, the votes revealed that Martin was just a couple of votes shy of actually bagging the award over his Heat teammate.

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has now shared his two cents worth on the issue at hand. According to the former Defensive Player of the Year winner, he believes Caleb Martin did enough to win the MVP title for himself:

“If I had a vote, I personally was voting for Caleb Martin for MVP,” Green said. “I think he was extremely consistent across the board. … He earned it. I’m not saying Jimmy shouldn’t have won, so let’s not do that here. I don’t roll like that; (I’m) not hating on anything. [Caleb Martin] earned the right to be in that conversation.”

Martin was an absolute stud for the Heat throughout their seven-game war against the Celtics. The 6-foot-5 swingman produced averages of 19.3 points on 60.2 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, while also knocking down 3.1 triples per game on a 48.9 percent clip.

Green also dropped a truth bomb about Butler’s mindset and how Dray believes even Jimmy himself would admit that Martin deserved the MVP title:

“I know the type of guy that Jimmy Butler is. Jimmy actually probably would have preferred Caleb Martin to get the MVP. That’s just how Jimmy is,” Green said.

"If I had a vote, I personally was voting for Caleb Martin for MVP… I know the type of guy that Jimmy Butler is. Jimmy probably would have preferred Caleb Martin to get the MVP." — Draymond Green (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/fXuHkIUvrk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 31, 2023

That’s all water under the bridge now, and in truth, this is all just trivial if you consider what’s at stake for the Heat. I’m pretty sure Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and the rest of the squad would much rather be holding the championship trophy a week or so from today instead of hearing the debates about who the East Finals MVP should have been.