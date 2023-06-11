The Boston Celtics continue to make impressive additions to their coaching staff, hiring former Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee (h/t ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski) just a week after adding former Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell.

A finalist for the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons head coaching positions before those franchises hired Darko Rajakovic and Monty Williams, respectively, Lee is a highly respected figure among league circles. Praised as much for his ability to connect with people — from players to front office executives — as his ability to be a tactician.

When combined with a former All-Star in Cassell, who helps the Celtics replace a locker room favorite in former NBA star Damon Stoudamire, Boston's bench is shaping up quite nicely.

Their hires could signal that the Celtics will resist the ever-present temptation to break up the star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, both of whom had All-Star seasons. Though their Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals will likely stick in their heads for a long time, both Tatum and Brown performed well over the postseason as a whole.

They simply need to improve, and the Celtics are providing them every means to do so by bringing in coaches of Cassell and Lee's caliber.

Boston bringing in Lee could also point to a willingness to move on from head coach Joe Mazzulla if the Celtics underperform next season. Although Celtics president Brad Stevens has publicly vouched for Mazzulla, coaches on a championship-level roster have a notoriously short leash.

Just ask Monty Williams and Mike Budenholzer, both of whom were fired following upset losses in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.