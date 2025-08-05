The Cincinnati Bengals are completely overhauling the way they are approaching NFL preseason games this season.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that instead of very sparingly playing or even sitting his best players entirely, Cincinnati fans will get to see Joe Burrow and Co. for quite a bit in the first game of the preseason.

“#Bengals coach Zac Taylor tells reporters that QB Joe Burrow and other big name players will play several series on Thursday night and more in game two against the #Commanders. New way of doing it, with eyes on starting fast,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For years, teams have rarely used preseason games, particularly early on in the schedule, as a way to truly prepare their starters for the season. Typically, starters will play one or two series — if at all — before being removed and replaced by backups, who played most of the game.

The relatively few practices, as well as preseason games, have been cited as potential reasons for injuries and poor play since players are, in some people's opinion, not as prepared physically or mentally for real NFL games once the regular season begins. Cincinnati's strategy could help to change that, and that's what they certainly hope.

Last preseason, Burrow threw seven passes in Game 1, zero in Game 2, and zero in Game 3, purportedly as a precaution while recovering from wrist surgery. While it seemed wise to do so, the Bengals struggled out of the gate, losing their first three games of the regular season and four of the first five by a combined 15 points.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, their hot streak at the end of the season, when they won five straight, the stumbling start, and a midseason lull held them back and prevented them from making the playoffs.

It should be noted, though, that Burrow and the offense were hardly the problem throughout last season. The defense, despite having sack leader Trey Hendrickson (who has yet to sign a deal and practice this summer), allowed opposing teams to score 34 or more points in six of the team's eight losses in 2024.

The Bengals are scheduled to start their preseason schedule on Thursday, Aug. 7 with a road game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.