As NFL training camps get underway, optimism typically runs high. But for the Las Vegas Raiders, early excitement has been tempered by a move that could have serious implications for the team’s secondary: the trade of promising young cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles. This single roster decision has left the Raiders dangerously thin in the defensive backfield and stands out as the biggest reason to panic so far this training camp.

A Questionable Trade Leaves a Gaping Hole

The deal, which sent Bennett to Philadelphia for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV, blindsided many both inside and outside the organization. While the addition of Booker provides some much-needed depth for a defensive line that struggled with injuries and inconsistency last year, that benefit may be quickly overshadowed by newfound vulnerability at cornerback.

Trade: Raiders are sending CB Jakorian Bennett to the Eagles in exchange for DT Thomas Booker IV, per sources.

Bennett, a fourth-round pick out of Maryland in 2023, started 11 games as a Raider and made his mark by being the only corner in the NFL last season with over 300 defensive snaps who did not allow a single touchdown. He was not only reliable in coverage, yielding less than 5.5 yards per target with a sub-70 passer rating allowed, but also a playmaker with the athleticism to go stride-for-stride with receivers on the perimeter.

Only Jakorian Bennett can stop Chase

Critics of the trade argue the Raiders failed to leverage Bennett’s value, especially as he was still operating under a rookie contract and flashed “future building block” potential for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The prevailing sentiment is that Las Vegas traded away a starter-capable corner for little more than a rotational piece in Booker, rather than seeking draft capital or a more proven player in return.

Depth at cornerback is now a glaring concern. Even prior to Bennett’s departure, reports from Raiders camp highlighted intense competition and uncertainty at the position. Bennett had been working with the second team after returning from injuries, while newcomers like veteran Eric Stokes, rookie Darien Porter, and second-year Decamerion Richardson were vying for reps.

The trade only accentuated these uncertainties. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll’s preference seems clear, long-armed, physical corners who fit his signature scheme. However, Carroll now must rely on an untested collection of young players and career backups to slow down the explosive passing offenses that dominate the AFC West.

In practice, Decamerion Richardson is seeing time with the first team, but questions remain about whether he and others can replicate Bennett’s steady play. The coaching staff has experimented with moving safeties like JT Woods to cornerback during camp, but this approach is more a sign of necessity than of roster strength. If injuries hit, or if opponents target inexperienced defensive backs early in the season, Las Vegas could face immediate game-changing mismatches.

Meanwhile, the pass rush, arguably bolstered by Booker’s arrival, will be under immense pressure to mask deficiencies on the back end. With the high-powered offenses of divisional rivals like Kansas City and Los Angeles, any break in coverage due to inexperienced corner play could quickly erase any gains made up front.

Jakorian Bennette didn't fit the Pete Carroll mold. Carroll always loved tall lanky corners with range. Someone like Darien Porter and Erik Stokes fit that mold. We might have just acquired our best DT1 in Thomas Booker IV. Twitchy, aggressive, and relentless against the run.

Raiders fans and analysts alike realize that, in the modern NFL, secondary play can make or break a season, especially in a division loaded with elite quarterbacks and game-changing receivers. Unless one of the team’s young corners rapidly develops, or the front office finds a late-offseason addition, the loss of Bennett will linger as the defining storyline of this camp.

The Raiders’ new regime made a clear statement by trading Jakorian Bennett: it will build the roster according to its vision, even at the expense of last season’s emerging talents. However, given Bennett’s proven production and the fragile nature of the team’s remaining secondary depth, that decision may come back to haunt them sooner rather than later.

As preseason games approach, the spotlight will remain firmly fixed on the Raiders' secondary. For now, their ability to withstand the loss of Bennett and compete defensively in a pass-happy AFC will determine whether this reason to panic becomes a season-long crisis—or a lesson quickly learned by a team desperate to end its playoff drought.