REPORT: Ime Udoka will not quit as Celtics mull suspension

Ime Udoka made headlines on Wednesday for all the wrong reasons after it was announced that he was facing a significant suspension for an undisclosed violation of team policy. It didn’t take long before it was revealed that the Boston Celtics head coach had an affair with a female staffer, which turned out to be the aforementioned violation.

Right now, there have been rumors about Udoka potentially being slapped with a season-long suspension by the Celtics. Despite this notion, however, NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT reports that at this point, Udoka has no intention of leaving the team:

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will not be resigning from his position as he awaits sanction from the organization, league sources tell @NBAonTNT.

According to multiple reports, Ime Udoka, who has been engaged to actress Mia Long for seven years now, had an illicit affair with a female employee of the organization. The scandalous details of the relationship were not made public, but it seems that the Celtics are going to be acting with an iron hand here.

It is worth noting, however, that this is a very fluid situation. It’s very much possible that Udoka opts to tender his resignation if he is indeed slapped with a one-year ban. Assuming that his pay gets docked for the said period, a full-season suspension would have a drastic impact on his personal financial situation, and it could force him to try and find employment elsewhere.