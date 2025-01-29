The Boston Celtics (32-15) will wrap up their two-game homestand on Wednesday night with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls (20-27) at TD Garden. However, the availability of Jayson Tatum remains uncertain, as the star forward has been listed as questionable on the latest injury report due to right knee tendinopathy.

Tatum played a significant role in the Celtics’ most recent game, posting 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds while logging 42 minutes in a narrow 114-112 loss to the Houston Rockets. Despite his contributions and a team-high +11 plus/minus, Boston fell short after Amen Thompson knocked down a game-winning shot in the closing seconds.

Jayson Tatum’s injury status vs. Bulls

With Tatum carrying a questionable tag, his final availability will likely be determined closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. His presence would be a major boost for a Boston squad that is aiming to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Through 44 games this season, Tatum has been a key leader for the Celtics, averaging 26.9 points, a career-high 9.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.0% from three-point range while logging heavy minutes as Boston looks to regain momentum.

With their recent loss, the Celtics have now fallen 5.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers (37-9), making each game increasingly important as they push for a higher seed. Boston has dropped two of its last three matchups and will look to get back on track against a Bulls team that has struggled for consistency this season.

Celtics look to secure season-series edge over Bulls

This will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between Boston and Chicago. The Celtics currently hold a 2-1 edge in the season series after dominating their last matchup with a 123-98 victory. That win came after the Bulls had secured a 117-108 victory two days earlier, showing that Chicago has been competitive in their head-to-head battles.

Tatum’s availability could be a deciding factor in this game, especially considering his dominance against the Bulls this season. In their last meeting, he delivered one of his best performances of the year, dropping a 43-point triple-double with 15 rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 9-for-15 from three-point range.

Boston will look to extend its season-series lead over Chicago while continuing to chase Cleveland for the East’s top seed. If Tatum is unable to play, the Celtics may need increased contributions from Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White to secure a win at home.