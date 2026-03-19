The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are in the middle of a competitive battle on ESPN. The Celtics are at home playing in front of a sold-out crowd against a Warriors team without Steph Curry due to his injury.

Another popular name, Kristaps Porzingis, is back in TD Garden after playing two incredible seasons with the Celtics in Beantown. Porzingis was traded to the Atlanta Hawks last offseason, and then the Hawks eventually traded him to the Warriors ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. This is Porzingis' first game back, so the Celtics gave him an emotional tribute video.

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The Celtics do not win the NBA Finals without Porzingis in 2023-24. His ability to spread the floor and play elite defense during that championship run was a big part of why Boston was so dominant. Remember Game 1 of the Finals, when Porzingis could not miss a shot in the first quarter? He finished with 20 points off the bench in the game, with six rebounds and three blocks.

His time, as well as Jrue Holiday's, came to an end after last season when the Celtics were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals of the NBA playoffs. Porzingis was not playing at the time as he was dealing with an unknown sickness. The Celtics moved on, but they remained a very good team.

Boston is second in the conference, and if they beat the Warriors, they will be only 3.5 games back of the Detroit Pistons for the top seed in the East.