The Boston Celtics have made a contract decision involving one of their two-way players. Fortunately for rookie Max Shulga, he was the player who got to have his first standard contract.

Shulga netted a two-year contract with the Celtics on Saturday, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania. Boston got the young guard in the second round of the 2025 draft, acquiring him from the Orlando Magic.

“The Boston Celtics are signing two-way Max Shulga on a standard two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. The Ukrainian guard went to Boston with the No. 57 pick in last June's NBA draft and has spent the season with Maine in the G League,” Charania wrote.

Shulga has made cameos throughout his rookie season, appearing in three games that has him playing 1.7 minutes per contest. He's only attempted one shot and committed two fouls in that limited time.

The Boston Celtics are signing two-way Max Shulga on a standard two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. The Ukrainian guard went to Boston with the No. 57 pick in last June's NBA draft and has spent the season with Maine in the G League. pic.twitter.com/5eMzxLS8VO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2026

What lies ahead for Celtics after latest signing

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It is great news for Max Shulga, signing his first non-two-way contract as he now earns more salary with the Celtics. This allows him to garner a roster spot as it now paves the way for another player to take the open two-way spot.

Shulga played five seasons throughout his collegiate career, representing Utah State and VCU. He enjoyed his best years with the latter, transforming into an elite sharpshooter as he helped the Rams reach the NCAA Tournament in his final season. He averaged 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists per game on 38.7% shooting from deep throughout the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Boston boasts a 44-23 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers while trailing the Detroit Pistons.

Following Saturday's win over the Washington Wizards, the Celtics will look forward to their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Phoenix Suns on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.