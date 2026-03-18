As the 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament tips off, the eyes of the basketball world shift from the professional grind to the single-elimination theater. This is where legends are born and draft stocks are solidified. For the Boston Celtics, this tournament is a high-stakes scouting mission. Sure, most teams are either tanking for ping-pong balls or desperately clinging to the play-in race. Boston, though, finds itself in the enviable position of being a powerhouse that still keeps a keen eye on the future.

The 2026 draft class is widely heralded as one of the deepest and most talented in recent memory. It has drawn comparisons to the legendary 2003 group. Of course, the Celtics are always looking to maximize their window. As such, look for them to identify the right talent in this pool who could be the difference between a fleeting moment of glory and a sustained dynasty.

Dominant force in 2025-26

Through the middle of March 2026, the Celtics have firmly established themselves as one of the premier teams in the Eastern Conference. They currently sit at a formidable 45-23 record. Under the tactical guidance of Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics have navigated a grueling schedule with the poise of a seasoned champion. They trail only the surprising Detroit Pistons for the top seed in the East. Jaylen Brown has been playing at an All-NBA level. He is currently averaging over 28 points per game.

Meanwhile, the supporting cast including Derrick White and Payton Pritchard has provided the consistency needed to overcome various roster injuries. Boston’s defense remains their calling card. They lead the league in fewest points allowed per game. That said, it’s their offensive efficiency, which is ranked second this season, that has truly made them a nightmare matchup. As the playoffs loom, the Celtics look every bit like a team capable of hanging another banner in the rafters of TD Garden.

Strategic depth and future-proofing

Despite their current success, Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office are well aware that the NBA landscape is constantly shifting. This is especially ntrue in the era of the second apron and tighter salary cap restrictions. Boston enters the 2026 offseason with their own first-round pick. They are likely slated for the 26th to 28th range given their elite standing. Their draft strategy will likely focus on finding NBA-ready talent that can contribute on cheap rookie-scale contracts while providing specialized skills.

The primary needs for this roster moving forward involve finding versatile wing depth. They also need high-IQ interior rim protection and secondary playmaking that fits their switchability and spacing. Given the heavy financial commitments to their core, the draft represents the most viable path to adding high-ceiling talent without breaking the bank. The Celtics won't be looking for a project. They want impact players who possess the basketball IQ and defensive versatility that have become the hallmarks of the Mazzulla era.

Aday Mara, Michigan

If the Celtics are looking to secure a long-term anchor for their frontcourt, Michigan's Aday Mara is the most intriguing prospect likely to be available in the late first round. The 7-foot-3 junior has seen his stock surge during the Big Ten season. He has shown a unique blend of shot-blocking and high-post playmaking that is rare for a player of his stature. Mara is currently swatting nearly three attempts per game. His 7-foot-6 wingspan also allows him to contest shots without even leaving his feet.

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What truly makes Mara intriguing, however, is his passing. He is arguably the best passing big man in the country. Mara can initiate sets from the elbow or finding cutters with pinpoint accuracy. Watching how Mara handles the speed of high-major guards in the tournament will be crucial. Still, his ability to serve as both a defensive wall and an offensive hub makes him a natural fit for the Celtics' system.

Dailyn Swain, Texas

In the modern NBA, you can never have enough 6-foot-8 wings who can handle, pass, and defend multiple positions. Texas standout Dailyn Swain is exactly that. After transferring from Xavier, Swain has blossomed into a primary engine for the Longhorns. He is averaging nearly 18 points and 8 rebounds while showing a defensive motor that never stops. He possesses an impressive handle for his size. This allows him to attack closeouts and finish through traffic with a level of physicality that translates well to the pro level.

For Boston, Swain represents the perfect developmental wing who can provide energy and switchability off the bench. His shooting has also improved to 35 percent from deep. If he can show a consistent stroke during a deep tournament run, he will prove he belongs in the late first-round conversation.

Morez Johnson Jr, Michigan

Rounding out the prospects to watch is Michigan’s Morez Johnson Jr. He is a 6-foot-9 interior force who has flown up draft boards due to his elite defensive instincts. Johnson is a quintessential “connector” on the defensive end. He shows the lateral quickness to switch onto smaller guards while possessing the strength to hold his own in the post. Sure, he isn't a high-volume scorer. However, he is a phenomenal play finisher who understands his role. Johnson also shoots over 63 percent from the field by feasting on lobs and putbacks.

For the Celtics, Johnson is a dream prospect who could eventually spell Nikola Vucevic without a massive drop-off in scheme integrity. His performance in March will be a litmus test for his offensive floor. However, his defensive ceiling is high enough to make him a lock for a championship contender looking for immediate help in the trenches.