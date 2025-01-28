Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took time Monday night to share some kind words about the team's former Vice President, who passed away. Former Celtics VP Heather Walker passed away in 2023 after fighting glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.

The Celtics officially recognized Walker's efforts on Monday night. She ran the public relations office for the team for several years.

Expand Tweet

“Heather was one of the first people that I got to know in Boston, through PR,” Brown said after the Celtics' game against the Houston Rockets. “I loved Heather. It's unfortunate that things happened like that, but it's great that the Celtics took the steps to commemorate her.”

Walker's husband Steven spoke about Heather's impact on the team but also the city of Boston.

“She had a way about her, walking into a room and making everybody feel at ease. I miss her a lot,” Stephen Walker said, per WMUR. “It's incredible, every picture, she smiles, and that's her, and it was always a smile on her face, no matter what.”

Heather Walker also started a campaign to help raise funds for cancer research. Her “Move 4 Heather” campaign encouraged people to be active, exercise, and donate to cancer research. It raised more than $750,000 for cancer research, per WMUR.

Walker's legacy continues, even after her death. Stephen Walker is working now for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, an agency looking for a cure for cancer.

“Just fight. Don't give up hope,” Stephen Walker said.

It's clearly a classy move by Brown to honor the life of the late Heather Walker.

Celtics dropped a game to the Houston Rockets Monday

Boston lost to the Rockets 114-112 on Monday. Brown finished the game with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists in a losing effort. Four other players for Boston finished in double figures in scoring.

This season, Brown is averaging 23 points and six rebounds a game. He's second on the team in scoring, and third in rebounding. Boston is led by superstar Jayson Tatum, who leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

Boston is trying to get back to the NBA Finals, after winning the championship last season. The Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference, with a 32-15 record. The club trails Cleveland, who is having an incredible season with a 37-9 mark.

Boston next plays the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Chicago enters the game with a 20-27 overall record.