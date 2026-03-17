Jaylen Brown delivered another strong performance for the Boston Celtics as they defeated the Phoenix Suns, 120-112, at TD Garden on Monday.
He and Devin Booker went head-to-head, but it was Brown who had the last say. He scored 41 points on 10-of-20 shooting and added four rebounds and five assists. Brown had 21 attempts from the free-throw line, almost outshooting the Suns by himself.
In a video posted by ClutchPoints' Daniel Donabedian, he acknowledged the “MVP” chants he received from the crowd. He also shared a similar experience when he went to South Boston for St. Patrick's Day.
“I was in Southie last night or yesterday, and I got some ‘MVP' chants as well. I think that might have been a little cooler,” said the five-time All-Star.
The 29-year-old Brown, who grew up in Georgia, added that he had fun celebrating the special day for the first time.
“I didn't know it was like a big thing. It felt like there were a million people out there. It was cold, it was early, but it felt like the whole city was drunk,” added Brown, eliciting laughter from the reporters.
“I had a good time, just to go out and say hello to the people of Boston and things like that in that manner. It's pretty cool. Also, I have some Irish in my blood as well. It just made it more surreal.”
Jaylen Brown on MVP chants from tonight:
“It’s pretty awesome.”
And what his parade experience was like yesterday in Southie:
“It felt like the whole city was drunk.” pic.twitter.com/4iqjPrqpY1
— Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 17, 2026
The one-time Finals MVP has endeared himself to Beantown since the Celtics drafted him as the third overall pick in 2016.
If he leads the Celtics to a second championship in three seasons, for sure, the whole city of Boston will get even more drunk.