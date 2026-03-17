Jaylen Brown delivered another strong performance for the Boston Celtics as they defeated the Phoenix Suns, 120-112, at TD Garden on Monday.

He and Devin Booker went head-to-head, but it was Brown who had the last say. He scored 41 points on 10-of-20 shooting and added four rebounds and five assists. Brown had 21 attempts from the free-throw line, almost outshooting the Suns by himself.

In a video posted by ClutchPoints' Daniel Donabedian, he acknowledged the “MVP” chants he received from the crowd. He also shared a similar experience when he went to South Boston for St. Patrick's Day.

“I was in Southie last night or yesterday, and I got some ‘MVP' chants as well. I think that might have been a little cooler,” said the five-time All-Star.

The 29-year-old Brown, who grew up in Georgia, added that he had fun celebrating the special day for the first time.

“I didn't know it was like a big thing. It felt like there were a million people out there. It was cold, it was early, but it felt like the whole city was drunk,” added Brown, eliciting laughter from the reporters.

Article Continues Below

“I had a good time, just to go out and say hello to the people of Boston and things like that in that manner. It's pretty cool. Also, I have some Irish in my blood as well. It just made it more surreal.”

Jaylen Brown on MVP chants from tonight: “It’s pretty awesome.” And what his parade experience was like yesterday in Southie: “It felt like the whole city was drunk.” pic.twitter.com/4iqjPrqpY1 — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 17, 2026

The one-time Finals MVP has endeared himself to Beantown since the Celtics drafted him as the third overall pick in 2016.

If he leads the Celtics to a second championship in three seasons, for sure, the whole city of Boston will get even more drunk.