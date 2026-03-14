Derrick White is listed as probable for Saturday night’s matchup as the Boston Celtics prepare to face the Washington Wizards.

Boston released its latest injury report Saturday afternoon ahead of the 6:00 p.m. ET tipoff, listing White as probable with a right knee contusion. The update comes as the Celtics look to snap a two-game losing streak after their 104–102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night and regain momentum during the final stretch of the regular season.

White last appeared Tuesday in Boston’s 125–116 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, delivering one of his strongest performances of the season. The veteran guard recorded 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one block while shooting 11-for-22 from the field. He also converted 9-of-11 free throws and finished 3-for-11 from three-point range across 40 minutes.

The 31-year-old has played a major role in Boston’s backcourt throughout the season. Across 63 appearances, White is averaging a career-high 17.5 points along with 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is also posting a career-best 1.2 steals per contest while logging 34.3 minutes per game.

While his shooting numbers sit at 39.4% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range, White has remained a key two-way contributor for a Celtics team that currently holds a 43–23 record.

Celtics injury report reveals Derrick White’s status ahead of Wizards matchup

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Boston’s injury report includes several additional players alongside White:

Baylor Scheierman — Probable (right ankle sprain)

(right ankle sprain) John Tonje — Questionable (G League two-way)

(G League two-way) Nikola Vucevic — Out (right ring finger fracture)

(right ring finger fracture) Derrick White — Probable (right knee contusion)

The Celtics enter Saturday’s contest aiming to stabilize after recent losses while maintaining their position near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Washington, meanwhile, arrives with a 16–49 record as the Wizards continue navigating a rebuilding season. The matchup presents Boston with an opportunity to regain momentum against a team near the bottom of the conference standings.

Saturday’s game also marks the beginning of a three-game homestand for the Celtics. Following their contest against Washington, Boston will host the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Tipoff between the Celtics and Wizards is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET, with the game set to air on MNMT and NBA TV.