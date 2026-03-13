The Boston Celtics were in a primetime matchup with another top team in the Western Conference after losing to the San Antonio Spurs a few nights ago. This time, they had the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they were not able to come out with the win in this one either, losing 104-102.

Jaylen Brown played until the end in this game after getting ejected against the Spurs for arguing with a ref about a foul call. After this game, he shared that he was mostly satisfied with how the game was called as he went to the free-throw line 14 times, but he thinks he could've gone more in the fourth quarter after some hard drives that he took.

Brown then brought up that maybe he should've flopped to get those calls, and though he didn't mention Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's name, some assume that he may have been calling out the Thunder star.

“We commend players for playing the game the right way, but we give the benefit to those who try to manipulate the game to their advantage. I just don't think it’s basketball. All the foul baiting… it’s whatever for me,” Brown said.

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Brown would not be the first person in the last two weeks to say something regarding Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to get to the free-throw line. When the Thunder recently played the New York Knicks, Mike Brown had some things to say after the game about how it was officiated.

“SGA, he’s a tough cover,” the coach said. “He does a great job of convincing the referees, probably better than anybody in the league, that he’s getting hit.”

At this point, whatever people are saying about Gilgeous-Alexander and the foul baiting, it isn't working. The refs are seeing something completely different, and it's leading to him going to the free-throw line consistently.