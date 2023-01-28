Saturday night is set to produce one heck of a ballgame between two of the biggest rivals in the history of the game when the Boston Celtics host the Los Angeles Lakers at the TD Garden. Unfortunately for the Cs, Robert Williams popped up on the injury report as a late addition with an ankle injury and won’t play against the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Robert Williams injury status vs. Lakers

According to the Celtics’ official Twitter account, Williams was listed as questionable to play with a left ankle sprain. This is the first we’ve heard of the injury, and the 25-year-old looked fine on Thursday against the New York Knicks.

With Williams unable to go, it’s going to be Al Horford and Grant Williams who will be picking up the slack in his stead. Luke Kornet could also be in line for a bigger role against LeBron James and the Lakers.

Time Lord joins Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and Danilo Gallinari (left ACL repair) on the sidelines as both Cetlics players continue to nurse respective injuries.

As for the Lakers, LeBron is expected to suit up despite being listed as questionable. The returning Anthony Davis is probable to play, but Lonnie Walker remains questionable. Austin Reaves is still out with a hamstring problem.

So, with regard to the question, Is Robert Williams playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is no, unfortunately for the Celtics.