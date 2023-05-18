A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Celtics got stunned Wednesday night by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat at TD Garden, 123-116. Not many saw that kind of loss coming for the Celtics, even when considering how hot Miami had been over the course of the first two rounds of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but it appears that some lessons were learned by Jaylen Brown and the Celtics.

Brown explained that the Celtics “came out too cool” in the series opener against the Heat, a mentality that spelled the doom for the Boston in Game 1. Jaylen Brown suggested that Boston was not in the proper focus and mindset appropriate for a conference finals game.

The Heat are relentless, and it would require the Celtics an extreme level of focus and attention to detail for them to take care of business against Miami just like they did last year in the same round. Jaylen Brown certainly had plenty of lapses in the series opener, as evidenced by the fact that he had six of the Celtics; 15 turnovers. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 30 points but had four turnovers, including some crucial ones in the fourth quarter.

Jaylen Brown finished with 22 points in Game 1, making 10 of his 21 attempts from the field, and added nine rebounds plus five assists in 39 minutes.

Fortunately for the Celtics, it’s just the first game of what should be a long series. However, they can’t afford to lose Game 2 on Friday, as that would mean getting buried in a 2-0 series deficit before the matchup shifts to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.