Boston Celtics fans couldn’t help but be worried after Jayson Tatum and co. lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Heat used a massive 46-point third quarter to turn things around. While the Celtics ended the first half up by nine, 66-57, it all went to waste with their own horrible showing in the penultimate period. In the end, they couldn’t recover from it despite Miami slowing down in the fourth.

Making matters worse, it happened in the Celtics’ homecourt. It would have been understandable if they allowed the Heat to come back in Miami. But that is not the case here.

Sure enough, several supporters hit the panic button as early as now.

“Celtics won 3 quarters but got killed in the third so badly they lost the game on May 17th in a game one against Miami? Where have I seen this before!” one fan said, probably referencing Game 2 of the 2019-20 East Finals in the bubble when the Heat lost three quarters but dominated the third to win. That series, Miami ended up beating Boston to move on to the NBA Finals.

Another commenter said, “This Celtics team not being able to take care of home-court advantage is a major problem.”

“The Boston Celtics’ inability to beat the 2-3 under Brad Stevens and now Joe Mazzulla drives me crazy. Tatum needs to be playing point. Get Williams back in the game. It’s not that difficult to beat. Just watch Ime Udoka tape,” Twitter account Per Sources added.

“Celtics won three quarters, but got demolished so badly in the third quarter that it didn’t even matter,” Keith Smith of Celtics Blog shared.

Here are more concerned reactions to the Celtics’ Game 1 defeat:

Celtics fans watching Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/IKQfUj3nw9 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 18, 2023

Celtics: *waiting for Joe Mazzulla to make in-game adjustment* Mazzulla: pic.twitter.com/IDyAlRRk9j — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) May 18, 2023

The Celtics can play like either of these teams in any given quarter. pic.twitter.com/cOs3btVLDI — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) May 18, 2023

While some fans might think that it’s just game 1 and it’s too early to panic, the fact of the matter is every game counts in this series. Boston just gave Miami more confidence as well, which is never a good thing against a team led by Jimmy Butler.