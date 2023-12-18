The Boston Celtics are only getting started.

The Boston Celtics are currently the number one team in the NBA and Sunday's showing against the Orlando Magic epitomizes why. Led by Jaylen Brown, the Celtics emerged victorious with a 17-point margin. After the game, Brown uttered a few words that could be characterized as a warning to the rest of the league:

“I don’t think we’re at our final form of being our best,” Brown said, via SB Nation's Noa Dalzell.

The Celtics have a league-best 20-5 record and remain undefeated at home. But Jaylen Brown says they're just getting started: “I don’t think we’re at our final form of being our best.” pic.twitter.com/xxD6nWIYbC — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) December 17, 2023

If that's the case, then other teams may have something to be worried about. Boston is now 20-5, with an undefeated record at home. Against the Magic, Brown finished with 31 points, six assists, and five rebounds, capped off by a fiery 17-point fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum added 23 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics. All five Boston starters finished the game tallying double figures in points. Outside the starting lineup, five more players were able to score off the bench.

Despite Paolo Banchero exploding for 36 points, Jalen Suggs was the only other Magic player in double digits.

Celtics have their eyes on the prize

The Celtics are now on a five-game win streak, culminating in back-to-back victories over Orlando. Their recent performance indicates that the team is starving for a championship, considering their recent playoff heartbreaks over the last few years.

In the 2021-22 season, Boston managed to make the NBA finals for the first time since 2010, only to lose in six games to the Golden State Warriors — the team the Celtics will be facing again this coming Tuesday night on the road. The following year, Boston faced the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami went up 3-0, and everyone thought the Celtics were done for. However, the green and white managed to put up a great fight, tying the series at three wins apiece. Sadly, their miraculous comeback attempt fell short, as the Heat emerged victorious in the decider.

Acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason, the Celtics have their sights set on Banner 18 this year. Nonetheless, for that to happen, they might have to unleash the “final form” that Jaylen Brown was talking about.