The Orlando Magic visit the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Boston Celtics look to remain undefeated at home this season as they play host to the Orlando Magic. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Magic-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Magic are having a very good year. They are 16-8, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. Orlando has split with the Celtics this season, but they are coming off a loss in Boston on Friday night. Against the Celtics this season, the Magic are led by Paolo Banchero. He is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game against Boston. Five other players are scoring in the double-digits. As a team, the Magic are scoring 112.0 points per game in the two games.

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA at the moment In fact, they own the best record in the league. Boston is riding a four-game win streak as they have won eight of their last 10. Jayson Tatum has been scoring at a high rate against Orlando. He is averaging 28.0 points per game. Jaylen Brown is at 18 points per game while Derrick White has scored 17.5 against the Magic this season. As a team, the Celtics are scoring 112.0 points per game in the two games played against the Magic.

NBA Odds: Magic-Celtics Odds

Orlando Magic: +9 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -9 (-108)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5(-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Boston

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, and it has shown. In their win against the Celtics this season, they allowed just 96 points. The Magic may not need to hold the Celtics to under 100, which is an unrealistic expectation, but the they do need to play much better than they did Friday. Orlando does not normally allow teams to shoot as good as the Celtics did Friday, so that game could have been more luck than anything. However, if the Magic do not lock in on defense for this game, they will be blown out again.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics, as mentioned, are the best team in the NBA right now. They are not going to be easy to beat, especially when playing in Boston. The Celtics are 13-0 at home this season, and that includes the 17-point blowout of the Magic on Friday. As long as Boston keep playing as they have at home this season, they will cover the spread.

The Celtics are also a very good team on the defensive side of the court. They hold teams to just 109.0 points per game, good for third-best in the NBA. Boston also holds teams to the fourth-lowest shooting percentage. The Magic are not a team that score very well as they rely on their defense. The Celtics have played well against the Magic in both game this season, as well. If Boston can keep that up, they will cover the spread.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This game is expected to be a bit lopsided. However, I would not be surprised to see the Magic keep this one close. As nine-point favorites, it is tough to bet the Celtics in this game. I am going to trust my gut, and trust the Magic to keept his game within 10 points. I will take Orlando to cover the spread.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Magic +9 (-112), Under 228.5 (-110)