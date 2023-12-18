Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has nothing but praises for Jaylen Brown and his squad.

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is a stoic guy most of the time. However, after star guard Jaylen Brown drilled a shot from deep in the fourth quarter during their 114-97 win over the Orlando Magic, he couldn't help but show his excitement.

Joe loves the JB show 😤 pic.twitter.com/Kvxk5ChCNZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 17, 2023

Brown's big bucket gave the C's a 103-87 lead with 6:25 to go, essentially clinching the game. The two-time All-Star finished with 31 points in the win and led Boston with six assists.

When Mazzulla was asked about his emphatic reaction to the shot, he revealed that it was because Boston seems to truly be finding its groove.

“Like everybody else I care about winning,” the Celtics coach shared. “And I do have fun and I just thought it was a moment to show like, I think we're starting to play what I would call Celtic basketball.”

"From a mentality standpoint, from a toughess standpoint, from definsive standpoint… Reflecting what it means to play like the Celtics." Coach Joe Mazzulla on why Boston is starting to play "Celtic basketball" 🙌 (via @danield1214) pic.twitter.com/tDELcnJw6B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

Although Orlando has given Boston trouble in the past, the Green Team mostly dominated on Sunday afternoon. The Celtics controlled the pace of the game, never trailed in the second half, and outworked the Magic in the paint and in transition.

For Jaylen Brown, playing “Celtic basketball” and triumphing over a young, physical Magic team was all about defense.

“I think we've got to set the tone on defense first and foremost,” Brown said. “We've got to continue to lay that as the groundwork and the foundation for success.”

The Celtics held the Magic to under 100 points and a meager 38.2 field goal percentage. For their efforts, the C's lead the Eastern Conference at 20-5 overall and stay a perfect 14-0 at TD Garden. Up next, Joe Mazzulla's men leave Beantown for a four-game road trip in California that'll be another solid test for a talented squad.