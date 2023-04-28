Jaylen Brown has come a long way. Sure, this season saw him soar to the upper echelon of NBA talent with 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on 49.1 shooting (all career-highs). But it is more than that for the All-Star guard. Thursday night, after the Boston Celtics’ hard-fought, 128-120 victory versus the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs, Brown basked in a true full-circle moment.

The Georgia native recalled his own humble beginnings in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, but made sure to shift the focus on future generations rather than himself.

“Jaylen Brown said he used to be a 7-year old in the nosebleeds watching games here,” Jay King of The Athletic Tweeted after Boston’ s opening round series-clinching win. “He said there could have been a 7-year-old tonight doing the same thing. ‘“My message to him is good luck. I’ll be waiting.”’

Brown’s words of encouragement are in line with the personality he has exhibited throughout his seven-year career. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but has had to work tediously to improve just the same. And he did so against Atlanta in a critical Game 6.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brown was molten hot from the field, scoring 32 points on 13-for-25 shooting (6-of-8 3-point range). He hit the game-tying three with less than five minutes left to play. The Celtics did not look back with an 18-7 run to end the game and the Hawks’ postseason dreams.

Jaylen Brown’s dreams continue, however, with those humble beginnings making way for a potential championship fulfillment and a huge payday some time soon. Young fans and aspiring athletes will hopefully heed his words and forge their own improbable path to stardom.

Brown’s rolls forward, as the Celtics get set to host the Philadelphia 76ers Monday for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.