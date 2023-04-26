Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown outlined Boston’s mentality after a crushing 119-117 Game 5 defeat against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

“Our mindset and mentality is to get ready for the next one,” said Brown, via Boston Celtics Team Reporter Taylor Snow. “We’ve been in situations like this before. It’s unfortunate, but you can run and point fingers, or you can take ownership of the situation.

“We’ve got two chances to win one, so come out and be ready for the next game.”

Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 35 points, hitting 15 of his 23 shot attempts and four of his seven tries from the 3-point line. He added seven rebounds and five assists in just under 38.5 minutes played against the Hawks in TD Garden. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum tacked on 19 points as he went 8-21 from the field and 1-10 from 3-point range.

Hawks guard Trae Young led Atlanta with 38 points and 13 assists, becoming one of five Hawks players to score in double-digits while gathering 13 of Atlanta’s 26 total assists.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla kept things frank when he spoke about Young’s game-winning shot, a long-range attempt that hit its mark with 1.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I thought J(aylen) B(rown) did a good job keeping him in front,” Mazzulla said. “(Marcus) Smart was on his way up to go double to try to make him pass it, and he made a big-time shot from deep.

“Any time you get into a close game with these guys, hindsight is 20/20 every time. Because if you take away the 3, he gets in front of you, he stops short and he fouls you. Can shoot a floater. If you help up, he’s going to throw a lob or kick out.”

The Celtics will tip off against the Hawks at 8:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday at State Farm Arena. The game will be broadcasted on TNT and NBC Sports Boston.