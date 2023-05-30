Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics’ Banner 18 hopes closed right before their eyes with the loss to Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat. Offseason talk ran rampant along with their disaster of a loss. No one’s future has been more in the dark after the curtains closed than Jaylen Brown’s.

After the loss, however, Brown talked to the media and cleared up the talks.

“I expected to win today and move on. That’s what my focus was on. That’s what my focus has been on. We failed. I failed. And it’s hard to think about anything else right now, to be honest. I’m going to cross that bridge when we get there,” Brown said when asked about his future with the team, per Jay King of The Athletic.

Brown has always been at the center of trade rumors whenever the Celtics fall short. However, he recently dispelled these rumors as well, ensuring that their fans would get another run with the Tatum and Brown duo.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His co-star Jayson Tatum also made sure to send a message that they would not break up. Tatum did not operate on uncertainty. Rather, the Celtics star guarantees that he wants Brown to be his running mate for years to come.

“It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in the league,” Tatum said on whether the Celtics should keep Brown long-term.

Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been with this Celtics team since their rookie campaigns. They have both developed into All-NBA level stars in Boston’s system. There is no other show of brotherhood that comes close to the duo in Beantown.