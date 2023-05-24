The Boston Celtics have struggled to stay alive during this year’s Eastern Conference Finals bout against the Miami Heat and, even with Tuesday night’s win, they find themselves trailing 3-1 in their best-of-seven series. Along the way, countless rumors and reports have surfaced suggesting that there’s a significant amount of trouble and turmoil within the club’s locker room, though, according to star Jaylen Brown, the majority of said noise is completely fictional.

Following the club’s latest bout, the wing called out the negative rumblings that have surfaced as of late during his post-game media session, going as far as to deem “99%” of it to be untrue.

“Obviously we underperformed in the last three games and you start to hear all these stories come out about X, Y, and Z. Who knows where they actually come from? 99% of them is not true at all,” Jaylen Brown said.

He would continue by saying that the mentality heading into Game 4 was for the Celtics to “stay together” and “make sure we’re on the same page.”

After underwhelming significantly during their first three games of the series, Boston put on a two-way clinic during Tuesday’s affair.

Coming into Game 4, Jaylen Brown and company were converting on just 45.7% of their attempts from the field and 29.2% of their shots from deep while allowing the Heat to shoot 51.9% from the field and 47.8% from distance.

However, following up what was easily their most deflating loss of the postseason, the Celtics played like a united and completely in synch bunch as they posted 116 points on 51.2% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from distance while holding the Heat to below 100 points (99) for just the second time during their current playoff run while converting on just 43.6% of their attempts from the floor and a lowly 25.0% from beyond the arc.